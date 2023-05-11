Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1800's #History #Architecture: BD&C. #Solutions: We Solved That Already.
24 views
channel image
MJTank
Published a day ago |

:1800's #History #Architecture: BD&C. Q: How'd they do it? A: Ref: Invention of MASS PRODUCTION. ex: 1892 World's Fair, Chicago, Historic Victorian #RVA example.


WE SOLVED THAT ALREADY. The "bug" is dead. #SpellsBroken. aetheric energy VS Modern Steam-Turbine-generated energy; ex: The Damascus Battery, example, Community Homestead #MicroGrid #GoldenEra Building Council #GEBC #LEEED #Sustainability #BlackShelf tech, Magnetic energy "B" waves conversion to electric energy physics; harmonic and un-harmonic buildings, giants, #5GW, Psychological Warfare, loopholes in DOT, FAA regulations are the pre-2029 #Transportation solution, after all that "Shredding Red Tape" we can get some... liftoff.
#LIVESTREAM
#Solutions : We already solved that!
Srong Wichu! Srong Wichu! tee

linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
homesteadenergyquantum5dhistoryelectricitydisclosuregiantstechtransportationdesignhiddenphysicssolutionsconstructionbuildingmagnetsustainabilityarchitecture1900solved1800microgrid5gw

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket