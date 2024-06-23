BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stay Vigilant: Spiritual Warfare and the Call to Alertness
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
53 views • 10 months ago

 

 

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

OfGod Shirts:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Brother Larry Bible Study on the Spiritual Warfare Series

In 1 Peter 5:8-9, the word "sober" refers to being alert and vigilant, not just avoiding alcohol. The passage warns that the devil, likened to a roaring lion, seeks to devour believers. The message emphasizes the importance of spiritual vigilance, comparing it to the hyper-alertness required in combat situations like Vietnam. Satan, like a stealthy predator, targets the weak and those not rooted in God's Word. Believers are urged to put on the full armor of God to withstand these attacks. The podcast highlights the need for spiritual readiness and reliance on God's provisions to combat the devil and his tactics.

Keywords
armor of godchristian vigilancestrength in the lordbiblical spiritual warfarespiritual warfare strategiesalertness in faithcombatting the devilhyper-alertness in christianityresisting satanchristian spiritual readinessrebuking ufosdefending against spiritual attacksspiritual combat tacticsovercoming spiritual weaknessstealthy predator satanspiritual vigilance lessonsbible-based spiritual defenseufos and spiritual warfarechristian protection against ufosdefeating spiritual adversariesfaith-based alertnessspiritual armor and protection
