Uyghur Activist Reveals the Truth About Chinese Government’s Genocide Against the Uyghurs

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https://gnews.org/post/pir13d51
07/02/2022 Uyghur activist Rushan Abbas reveals the truth about the current genocide happening in China and slams Chinese government’s atrocity. Rushan Abbas says because of economic benefits, most of Muslim countries and American’s woke corporates are silent on the genocide