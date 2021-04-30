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DR. RUBY: VACCINE CAUSES PERMANENT GENETIC TRANSFORMATION
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190 views • April 30, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the true dangers of submitting to experimental Covid-19 injections.
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