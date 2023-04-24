Create New Account
He Is Not Just Any Young Liberal Democrat.
Around the beginning of April 2023, according to the New York Post and Fox News among others, Joe Biden communicated directly with this young political influencer, inviting him to the White House, offering him a press briefing pass and briefing room. He is 20 years old. Not just anyone gets asked to set foot in the White House and shake hands with the President.

