He Is Not Just Any Young Liberal Democrat.

Around the beginning of April 2023, according to the New York Post and Fox News among others, Joe Biden communicated directly with this young political influencer, inviting him to the White House, offering him a press briefing pass and briefing room. He is 20 years old. Not just anyone gets asked to set foot in the White House and shake hands with the President.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.