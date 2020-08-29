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Ομιλία Ρόμπερτ Κέννεντυ Jr στο Βερολίνο 29-8-2020(Ελληνικοί Υπότιτλοι)
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21 views • August 31, 2020
Ο Ρόμπερτ Κέννεντυ τζούνιορ, γυιός του δολοφονημένου εν δυνάμει Προέδρου Ρόμπερτ Κέννεντυ (1967) αδερφού του επίσης δολοφονημένου Προέδρου των ΗΠΑ Τζών Κέννεντυ (1963), σε μια δημόσια ομιλία του στον γερμανικό λαό στο Βερολίνο εναντίον των ελιτ της επιχειρούμενης παγκοσμιοποίησης, όπου τα λέει όλα με το όνομα τους.
Και θα μείνει σαν άλλη μια ιστορική ομιλία των Κέννεντυ στην σύγχρονη πολιτική ιστορία των λαών.
Και θα μείνει σαν άλλη μια ιστορική ομιλία των Κέννεντυ στην σύγχρονη πολιτική ιστορία των λαών.
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