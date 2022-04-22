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4/21/2022 Miles Guo: Please shout it out! A large number of CCP’s armed police have been deployed to at least a dozen of locations in Beijing, which is a sign of a proposed commencement of shutdown in Beijing; shutdown policy in Shanghai might be lifted soon, but the CCP will for sure hold those who have “leaked” information to outside for reprisal or retaliation