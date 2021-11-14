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Why did the FBI raid James O'Keefe? Harmeet Dhillon with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
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340 views • November 14, 2021
— Sebastian talks to lawyer, election integrity expert, and RNC committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon about how Virginia was won despite voter fraud, and why the FBI is now targeting Project Veritas's founder James O'Keefe.
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