https://gettr.com/post/p2snk9v7d32
Hamas is a listed terrorist entity in Canada and there is no place for them in Canada
哈马斯是加拿大列名的恐怖主义实体，在加拿大没有他们的容身之地
#哈马斯恐怖组织
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.