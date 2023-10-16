Create New Account
Hamas is a listed terrorist entity in Canada and there is no place for them in Canada
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday

哈马斯是加拿大列名的恐怖主义实体，在加拿大没有他们的容身之地

#哈马斯恐怖组织

