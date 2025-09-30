UNUSUAL! Yemeni multi-warhead missile confuses enemy defenses

Strong images show fierce fighting raging in the skies over occupied Palestine as Yemeni missiles arrived on Monday morning, September 29, 2025, striking their targets in Tel Aviv, Press TV reported. This was no ordinary attack, as the air battle took place between Israeli defense systems and Yemeni ballistic missiles, which had multiple warheads that then devolved into smaller ones, with explosions heard after the missiles failed to intercept. This scene demonstrated the superiority of the Yemeni Armed Forces' missiles over Israeli and American defenses, which were confused and failed to provide real air cover, with some intercepted while others reached their targets. The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed in a statement that the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile attack was carried out in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the attack on Yemen itself.

On the same day, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, in a statement broadcast on television, announced that their aerospace units targeted Israeli strategic locations with Palestine-2 missiles in Tel Aviv, and two drones in Eilat. Both operations were successful in achieving their intended objectives, Saree added. Meanwhile, disruptions affected Israel's defense system following the arrival of the Yemeni missiles, causing settlers to flee to shelters, and causing disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport. Sirens blared at Israel's largest airport, and flights were suspended following the arrival of the Palestine-2 missiles, which were entirely developed domestically in Yemen.

