Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the genius who forever changed the history of music, is the personality of the day January 27🔵Composer of the classical period, child prodigy, virtuoso of the piano and violin, Mozart left behind a huge body of work, which continues to be performed, analyzed and rediscovered over two centuries after his death.