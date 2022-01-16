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HOW TO MAKE USE OF THE END TIMES WELL
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31 views • January 16, 2022
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'Prophecy and Generosity' is about our need to follow Jesus by helping people in need in the End Times regardless of whether Jesus is coming back soon or not.
As end-time prophecy unfolds (like the prophecy about the Mark of the Beast) it can inspire us to take the teachings of Jesus more seriously. These include helping the poor without doing our alms before men.
'Prophecy and Generosity' is about our need to follow Jesus by helping people in need in the End Times regardless of whether Jesus is coming back soon or not.
As end-time prophecy unfolds (like the prophecy about the Mark of the Beast) it can inspire us to take the teachings of Jesus more seriously. These include helping the poor without doing our alms before men.
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