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FACEBOOK / META MANAGER OF COMMUNITY JEREN MILES CAUGHT IN CHILD SEX STING OPERATION!
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408 views • February 20, 2022
STILL USING FACEBOOK / META? Where's Mark "The Robot" Zuckerberg?
Jeren Andrew Miles, (Palm Springs, California) communicated with a person who said is a 13-year-old boy to meet him at Le Meridien Columbus hotel. "Predator Catchers" group then went for Miles.
Source: https://ngo.locals.com/post/1716540/exclusive-high-level-facebook-staffer-allegedly-caught-in-amateur-child-sex-sting-operation
Jeren Andrew Miles, (Palm Springs, California) communicated with a person who said is a 13-year-old boy to meet him at Le Meridien Columbus hotel. "Predator Catchers" group then went for Miles.
Source: https://ngo.locals.com/post/1716540/exclusive-high-level-facebook-staffer-allegedly-caught-in-amateur-child-sex-sting-operation
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