Caligula, the Accursed Devil and their followers

So the Creator uses Stars as Missiles to Kill any Evil Spirit from going up to the Heavens: Read Chapter 37 of the Quran for more clarification
6. Verily! We have adorned the near heaven with the stars (for beauty).
7. And to guard against every rebellious devil.
8. They cannot listen to the higher group (angels) for they are pelted from every side.
9. Outcast, and theirs is a constant (or painful) torment.
10. Except such as snatch away something by stealing and they are pursued by a flaming fire of piercing brightness.