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COVID19 THE DEADLY VACCINES AND THE FAKE PANDEMIC EXPOSED BY DOCTOR
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157 views • October 09, 2020
Want to know more of the Truth about Vaccines hidden by the CDC, W.H.O., Dr Fauci, Dr Sanjay Gupta, the United Nations, Bill Gates, Trudeau, Andrian Dix, Dr Bonnie Henry and other puppets that promote deadly vaccines like Anderson Cooper, Steven Colbert, James Cordon and Jimmy Kimmel...then please watch these other videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQKglol4OLE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQKglol4OLE
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