Any Attack On South Stream Pipeline Is Act Of War – Hungarian PM
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has raised concerns over the security of the South Stream pipeline stretching under the Black Sea from Russia to Europe, saying any attempt to damage the route would be considered an act of war.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.