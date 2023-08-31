Create New Account
Any Attack On South Stream Pipeline Is Act Of War – Hungarian PM
Published 17 hours ago

Any Attack On South Stream Pipeline Is Act Of War – Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has raised concerns over the security of the South Stream pipeline stretching under the Black Sea from Russia to Europe, saying any attempt to damage the route would be considered an act of war.

