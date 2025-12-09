BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HERO OF THE DAY
Be Children of Light
60 views • 1 day ago

Jason Vukovich (Alaskan Avenger) was born in Anchorage to a single mother who later married Larry Lee Fulton, his would-be abuser. Later in life, he confronted three men who were child sex offenders with a hammer. He listed the names and addresses he found on the public index in his notebook.


Vukovich then targeted the homes of Charles Albee, Andres Barbosa, and Wesley Demarest. Jason received a 23-year sentence, which is almost 4x more than the 6 years the three sex offenders served combined. What motivated Jason to do what he did? He experienced things that no one should go through, yet he is still here today to tell his story. Jason Vukovich was released from prison this April after winning a parole hearing!

