Kyle Rittenhouse [Excerpt] with Tucker Carlson: “God Was On My Side”

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The two discussed numerous subjects and Kyle was finally able to give his side of the story. During the interview Joe Biden’s name came up after Biden smeared him as a racist during the presidential campaign last year.
Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson he wants to be a nurse and attend school in person.
Kyle said he needs security due to all of the threats.