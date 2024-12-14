The Book of Enoch - Book 1 - The Watchers - Chapter 3 - Fallen Angels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of Enoch - Audio
Book 1 - The Watchers
Chapter 3 - Fallen Angels
Genesis 6:4 NLT
In those days, and for some time after, giant Nephilites lived on the earth, for whenever the sons of God had intercourse with women, they gave birth to children who became the heroes and famous warriors of ancient times.
Jude 1:6 NLT
And I remind you of the angels who did not stay within the limits of authority God gave them but left the place where they belonged. God has kept them securely chained in prisons of darkness, waiting for the great day of judgment.
-