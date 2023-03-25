THE HIDDEN AGENDA | Graham Hancock On The Propaganda War [Clip]

THE HIDDEN AGENDA | Graham Hancock On The Propaganda War - #098 - Stay Free With Russell Brand
Today with guest Graham Hancock (@Graham__Hancock) joining us with a live audience. In this clip Graham talks about the power grab the world governments tightened on the people during the covid pandemic.
Graham is a journalist and presenter of the hit Netflix docu-series, ‘Ancient Apocalypse’, where he travels the globe hunting for evidence of lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.
He is the author of the New York Times Best-seller ‘America Before: The Key To Earth’s Lost Civilization’ and ‘Visionary: The Mysterious Origins of Human Consciousness’.
https://grahamhancock.com/
