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5 Healthy Pasta Substitutes
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81 views • April 18, 2020
Everybody loves a good bowl of pasta. However, the sad truth is that pasta is a pretty unhealthy food. And yes, whole wheat pasta is bad for you too. A lot of the traditional pasta substitutes such as brown rice, buckwheat, quinoa, pea and other lentil pastas also contribute to a whole host of digestive and autoimmune issues.
Fortunately, there are a number of great, healthy pasta substitutes to satisfy any diet and lifestyle. Whether you’re paleo, keto, low-fat, high carb, plant paradox, vegetarian or vegan, there’s a healthy alternative for you.
Here are 5 of my favorites:
1. Zucchini Noodles
2. Sweet Potato Glass Noodles
3. Miracle Noodles
4. Cappello’s Pasta
5. Kelp Noodles
Let me know your thoughts and if there are any other healthy pastas you enjoy.
Fortunately, there are a number of great, healthy pasta substitutes to satisfy any diet and lifestyle. Whether you’re paleo, keto, low-fat, high carb, plant paradox, vegetarian or vegan, there’s a healthy alternative for you.
Here are 5 of my favorites:
1. Zucchini Noodles
2. Sweet Potato Glass Noodles
3. Miracle Noodles
4. Cappello’s Pasta
5. Kelp Noodles
Let me know your thoughts and if there are any other healthy pastas you enjoy.
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