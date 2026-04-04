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Dr. Rahimi, the engineer behind the Karaj Bridge, the tallest bridge in the Middle East - Bridge that was attacked yesterday by the Israeli/US Epstein Coalition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"If God grants me life, I will certainly rebuild it. You will certainly cross it."

Dr. Rahimi, the engineer behind the Karaj Bridge, the tallest bridge in the Middle East:

"The only thing that broke my heart is that I broke my promise to my own people. I hope our people will forgive us."

Some of his colleagues did not survive the strike. They were martyred before they could see it completed.

The United States bombed a civilian infrastructure project. That is what terrorism looks like.

Adding:

India has bought Iranian oil for the first time since 2019.

The purchase of 600,000 barrels loaded was at Kharg Island, and paid for in Indian Rupees. It is arriving at Gujarat's Vadinar refinery today.

The purchase was made possible by a narrow 30-day US sanctions waiver expiring April 19. India also took delivery of 44,000 tons of Iranian LPG at Mangalore this week, loaded on a sanctioned vessel.

At its peak, Iran supplied 16% of India's crude. The US "maximum pressure" campaign killed that in 2019. Now the same US is quietly reopening the door because the Strait of Hormuz closure is hitting the global economy too hard to ignore. 

Adding, very recent:

Launches from YEMEN to occupied Palestine.

🚨 Alarms in Tel Aviv.

Simultaneous launches from Iran.

⚡️ — Israeli Channel 12 reports that the ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted.

➡️ Other Israeli channels say the missile fell in an "open area."


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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