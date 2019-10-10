Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested For Leaking To Media - 1648-6P

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B4INArticle: Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested For Leaking To Media | Politics http://ow.ly/1zRb30pH6vb
GUEST: STELLA TREMBLAY - is a former Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing Rockingham District 4 from 2010 to 2013. Stella resigned voluntarily that position in 2013 when after she voiced concerns about the Boston Marathon Bombing and whether some of the rumors surrounding the event being a false flag could be true. Stella was attacked by the press for questioning the mainstream narrative and eventually fled the States.
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