Tribunal finds Iran, Saudi Arabia & Afghanistan guilty of genocide against Women: Klanmother Karen MacDonald & Scientist Pamela Richardson









TO- DEFENDANTS-RESPONDENTS Kingdom of Saudi Arabia + Islamic Republic of Iran + Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL THIS IS LAWFUL SERVICE OF PROCESS OF ATTACHED PDF EMERGENCY Cease and Desist Order & Writ of Mandamus

TO- DEFENDANTS-RESPONDENTS Kingdom of Saudi Arabia + Islamic Republic of Iran + Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL

THIS IS LAWFUL SERVICE OF PROCESS OF ATTACHED PDF EMERGENCY Cease and Desist Order & Writ of Mandamus





Natural and Common Law Tribunal

For Public Health and Justice

www.peaceinspace.org





CEASE AND DESIST ORDER

EMERGENCY PERMANENT INJUNCTION

AGAINST NAMED AND UNNAMED DEFENDANT RESPONDENTS IN:

• DEFENDANT KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

• DEFENDANT ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

• DEFENDANT ISLAMIC EMIRATE OF AFGHANISTAN

FOR:





• GENOCIDAL IMPOSITION OF UNLAWFUL AND DISCRIMINATORY

GENDER-BASED DRESS CODES, EDUCATION, WORK, MOVEMENT, POLITICAL AND COMMUNICATION RESTRICTIONS FOR WOMEN

• SUMMARY GENOCIDAL EXECUTIONS OF SOVEREIGN HUMAN BEINGS,

• VIOLATIONS OF UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS,

INCLUDING AND NOT LIMITED TO

UNLAWFUL AND GENOCIDAL VIOLATIONS OF:

• FREEDOM OF EDUCATION, WORK, PROFESSION, THOUGHT, SPEECH,

VOTING RIGHTS, GENDER SOVEREIGNTY,

PERSONAL MOVEMENT RIGHTS,

PHILOSOPHICAL, SPIRITUAL, WORSHIP & RESEARCH RIGHTS

as

Genocide and Crimes against Humanity

Under Natural Law, Common Law, Treaty Law, Articles 6 and 7 of the International

Criminal Court Statute, the Nuremberg Code, the Geneva Conventions, the United

Nations Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of

Indigenous Peoples, the Final Judgment of the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for

Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org .





• EMERGENCE WRIT OF MANDAMUS TO:

INTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL

• CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

AGAINST

• ABOVE-NAMED NAMED & UN-NAMED DEFENDANT-RESPONDENTS

FOR

• GENOCIDE,

• CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY,

• CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

• VIOLATIONS OF FUNDAMENTAL INTERNATIONAL LAWS

AND TREATIES









EMERGENCY WRIT OF MANDAMUS

“The lawful term writ of mandamus refers to an order by a court to a lesser government official

to perform an act required by law, which he has refused or neglected to do. This type of court

order is a remedy that may be sought if a governmental agency, public authority, or corporation

in service of the government, fails or refuses to do its public or statutory duty.”













YOU ARE HEREBY SERVED WITH AN EMERGENCY WRIT OF MANDAMUS

ORDERING YOU TO IMMEDIATELY IDENTIFY, DOCUMENT, INVESTIGATE,

REMOVE, ARREST & INCARCERATE CRIMINAL CO-CONSPIRATORS &

DEFENDANTS NAMED/UNNAMED HEREIN for the Commission of Genocide and

Crimes against Humanity Under Natural Law, Common Law, Treaty Law, Articles 6 and 7 of the International Criminal Court Statute, the Nuremberg Code, the Geneva Conventions, the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Final Judgment of the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org .





