Tribunal finds Iran, Saudi Arabia & Afghanistan guilty of genocide against Women: Klanmother Karen MacDonald & Scientist Pamela Richardson
TRIBUNAL: https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2023/01/to-defendants-respondents-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-islamic-republic-of-iran-islamic-emirate-of-afghanistan-internationa.html
DOWNLOAD PDF TRIBUNAL CEASE & DESIST ORDER AND WRIT OF MANDAMUS:
Download TO- DEFENDANTS-RESPONDENTS Kingdom of Saudi Arabia + Islamic Republic of Iran + Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL Cease and Desist Order & Writ of Mandamus
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/files/to--defendants-respondents-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-islamic-republic-of-iran-islamic-emirate-of-afghanistan---international-tribunal-cease-and-desist-order-writ-of-mandamus.pdf
Natural and Common Law Tribunal
For Public Health and Justice
www.peaceinspace.org
CEASE AND DESIST ORDER
EMERGENCY PERMANENT INJUNCTION
AGAINST NAMED AND UNNAMED DEFENDANT RESPONDENTS IN:
• DEFENDANT KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
• DEFENDANT ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN
• DEFENDANT ISLAMIC EMIRATE OF AFGHANISTAN
FOR:
• GENOCIDAL IMPOSITION OF UNLAWFUL AND DISCRIMINATORY
GENDER-BASED DRESS CODES, EDUCATION, WORK, MOVEMENT, POLITICAL AND COMMUNICATION RESTRICTIONS FOR WOMEN
• SUMMARY GENOCIDAL EXECUTIONS OF SOVEREIGN HUMAN BEINGS,
• VIOLATIONS OF UNIVERSAL HUMAN RIGHTS,
INCLUDING AND NOT LIMITED TO
UNLAWFUL AND GENOCIDAL VIOLATIONS OF:
• FREEDOM OF EDUCATION, WORK, PROFESSION, THOUGHT, SPEECH,
VOTING RIGHTS, GENDER SOVEREIGNTY,
PERSONAL MOVEMENT RIGHTS,
PHILOSOPHICAL, SPIRITUAL, WORSHIP & RESEARCH RIGHTS
as
Genocide and Crimes against Humanity
Under Natural Law, Common Law, Treaty Law, Articles 6 and 7 of the International
Criminal Court Statute, the Nuremberg Code, the Geneva Conventions, the United
Nations Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of
Indigenous Peoples, the Final Judgment of the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for
Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org .
• EMERGENCE WRIT OF MANDAMUS TO:
INTERNATIONAL & NATIONAL
• CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT
AGAINST
• ABOVE-NAMED NAMED & UN-NAMED DEFENDANT-RESPONDENTS
FOR
• GENOCIDE,
• CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY,
• CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
• VIOLATIONS OF FUNDAMENTAL INTERNATIONAL LAWS
AND TREATIES
EMERGENCY WRIT OF MANDAMUS
“The lawful term writ of mandamus refers to an order by a court to a lesser government official
to perform an act required by law, which he has refused or neglected to do. This type of court
order is a remedy that may be sought if a governmental agency, public authority, or corporation
in service of the government, fails or refuses to do its public or statutory duty.”
YOU ARE HEREBY SERVED WITH AN EMERGENCY WRIT OF MANDAMUS
ORDERING YOU TO IMMEDIATELY IDENTIFY, DOCUMENT, INVESTIGATE,
REMOVE, ARREST & INCARCERATE CRIMINAL CO-CONSPIRATORS &
DEFENDANTS NAMED/UNNAMED HEREIN for the Commission of Genocide and
Crimes against Humanity Under Natural Law, Common Law, Treaty Law, Articles 6 and 7 of the International Criminal Court Statute, the Nuremberg Code, the Geneva Conventions, the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the Final Judgment of the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice at www.peaceinspace.org .
CONTINUE READING TRIBUNAL DOCUMENT AT THIS LINK:
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2023/01/to-defendants-respondents-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-islamic-republic-of-iran-islamic-emirate-of-afghanistan-internationa.html#more
