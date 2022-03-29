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US Funded Biolabs Encircle US Enemies With Dangerous Experimentation
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191 views • March 29, 2022
Shared video. Taylor Hudak from The Last American Vagabond interviewed (today) independent investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, here to discuss her research around US-funded biolabs installed around the world (reaserch that dates back long before the recent Ukraine focus) and the very dangerous and often illegal research being conducted within, as well as their very conspicuous locations near US adversaries.
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