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Targeted Individuals! Could this be You?
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
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67 views • September 06, 2023

Greg Reese

The US government has been targeting thousands of innocent civilians for decades

https://gregreese.substack.com

After 9/11 and the birth of Homeland Security, fusion centers were set up to monitor U.S. citizens. And the U.S. Department of Justice legalized non-consensual experiments on the public.

These Fusion centers employ civilians to target individuals and harass them, intimidate them, vandalize their property, and interfere with their day-to-day life. This is known as Gang Stalking. Former high-ranking FBI agent, Ted Gunderson, reported in 2011 that he and thousands of others were being targeted. FBI agent Mike German confirmed this as well. Several federal agents have reported that they were targeting individual Americans including people who were simply Pro-Life. And that they were pressured to put more people on their targeting lists to legitimize more federal funding.

These Homeland Security Fusion centers are able to put any American citizen on the terrorist watch list without any reason or due process.

In 2012 NSA whistleblower, William Binney, reported that the Feds are conducting comprehensive surveillance on nearly every US citizen and targeting whomever they please.

In 2014 Glen Greenwald exposed the methods used to target individuals such as hacking into people’s social media accounts, posing as that person, and contacting their friends and co-workers.

Targeted Justice dot com is currently working on suing the federal government for targeting individual US citizens with different high-tech weapons including Directed Energy Weapons. The Havanna syndrome, when diplomats in Cuba were attacked with Directed Energy Weapons, was not an isolated event. There are thousands of individuals who claim to be under this same sort of attack. And they have the scars to prove it.

As far back as 1976, the technology to remotely alter brain waves has existed. Including Voice to Skull technology that allows the government to directly transmit voices into people’s brains.

As bad as all this is, it is likely to get much worse. In 2017 Dr James Giordano gave a lecture on the latest government technologies to target individuals. Such as neuroweapons to control brain function and modify memories. Nano particulates that can give an individual a stroke. He explains how they can make people sick with an undetectable illness to make them go crazy. And he says they can already control insects and use them to deliver bioweapons.

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current eventspoliticsfbitargeted individualsgang stalkingfusion centers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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