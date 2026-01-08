© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All About You
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, production, video production, lyrics and AI voice/music
It's in the things you love, It's in the things you do
It's In the things you create, It's what you believe to be true
It's in the choices you make, It's in the friendships you keep
It's in the life you build, It's in the goals you seek
Chorus
Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
verse
It's in the things you have given, It's in the words to your favorite song
It's in the projects you believe in, It's in your art all along
It's in the things that give you joy, It's in the photos you have taken
It's in the things that make you laugh, It's your creativity and imagination
Chorus
Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
bridge
If you want to know about yourself,
You don't have to look far
You can't find it in the cards,
You can't find it in the stars...........
Chorus
Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
break
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you