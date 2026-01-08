BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
All About You - Gail Carson
All About You
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, production, video production, lyrics and AI voice/music


It's in the things you love, It's in the things you do
It's In the things you create, It's what you believe to be true

It's in the choices you make, It's in the friendships you keep
It's in the life you build, It's in the goals you seek



Chorus

Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you


verse

It's in the things you have given, It's in the words to your favorite song
It's in the projects you believe in, It's in your art all along

It's in the things that give you joy, It's in the photos you have taken
It's in the things that make you laugh, It's your creativity and imagination


Chorus

Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you



bridge

If you want to know about yourself, 
You don't have to look far
You can't find it in the cards, 
You can't find it in the stars...........


Chorus

Who you are, and who you're going to be
Is all about your past, and also about your destiny
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you

break
It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do
And all about the blessings, God has given to you
And all about the blessings, God has given to you

Keywords
aifolkintrospectionself realizationmagic mirror
