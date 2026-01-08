All About You

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, production, video production, lyrics and AI voice/music





It's in the things you love, It's in the things you do

It's In the things you create, It's what you believe to be true



It's in the choices you make, It's in the friendships you keep

It's in the life you build, It's in the goals you seek







Chorus



Who you are, and who you're going to be

Is all about your past, and also about your destiny

It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do

And all about the blessings, God has given to you

And all about the blessings, God has given to you





verse



It's in the things you have given, It's in the words to your favorite song

It's in the projects you believe in, It's in your art all along



It's in the things that give you joy, It's in the photos you have taken

It's in the things that make you laugh, It's your creativity and imagination





Chorus



Who you are, and who you're going to be

Is all about your past, and also about your destiny

It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do

And all about the blessings, God has given to you

And all about the blessings, God has given to you







bridge



If you want to know about yourself,

You don't have to look far

You can't find it in the cards,

You can't find it in the stars...........





Chorus



Who you are, and who you're going to be

Is all about your past, and also about your destiny

It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do

And all about the blessings, God has given to you

And all about the blessings, God has given to you



break

It's about what you've learned, and also what you're going to do

And all about the blessings, God has given to you

And all about the blessings, God has given to you