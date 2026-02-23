It’s Far Bigger Than Puerto Vallarta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A general discussion on seeing changing tides of cartel reform. That these events are just precursors for other bigger events. The market place and all of its wealth being shifted to digital values. Corruption continues to grow and its shadow further extends around the globe in darker shades over the inhabitants of the earth.
Blessings to you all!
