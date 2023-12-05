Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/countries-push-back-on-w-h-o-pandemic-treaty/
One-by-one, countries are pushing back against the WHO’s pandemic treaty. New populist leaders such as Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico join New Zealand, Estonia and Portugal in putting their country’s sovereignty front and center in driving policy.
POSTED: December 1, 2023
