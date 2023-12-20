Create New Account
Is the WHO's House of Cards Collapsing? James Corbett + Dr. Meryl Nass
Streamed on:Dec 16, 10:00 am EST
Dr. Meryl Nass returns from 27 days of international advocacy to catch up with James Corbett on evidence of the WHO’s house of cards is collapsing worldwide. It's no wonder that countries like Slovakia, Estonia, Romania, New Zealand, South Africa + more are rejecting the IHR amendments amid the WHO's December deadline, “It's the perfect system of control .. This story is so horrendous, all it needs is a few sparks in the right place, and the fire will come.” After all — would YOU give a blank check to an organization with no accountability?

james corbetteuropean parliamentsouth africaromaniaestoniawho power grabhouse of cards collapsingmeryl nass who ihr amendments pandemic agreement who treaty

