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VISION ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE/ IT CAN TURN YOU INTO A DEMON OR ZOMBIE! DO NOT TAKE IT! & INSIGHT
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306 views • February 08, 2021
Vision received December 9, 2020
I had a vision of my aunt taking vaccine and she turned into what we understand to be an alien like the demonic creatures you see in movies. (Alien vs. predator) Please be clear, I am not saying we were going to kill her before she changed! What I am saying is that in the event she changed into a full blown alien/demon, we would have had to kill her in self defense because she was NO LONGER HUMAN!! I was shown this vision similar to how they have to defend themselves on zombie and alien movies!!! This is no joke!!! I also include insight on 28 Weeks Later, Corona Zombies, Contagion, I Am Legend movies. Please understand that the Lord has shown me from taking this vaccine, you can turn into more than one type of creature. So far I have been shown that you can turn into a zombie and demon (alien from movie). I included picture on video. You Tube will not allow this video so I uploaded it here on Bitchute and Brighteon. Please follow this channel here and on YouTube. I will keep you updated. I have other zombie videos relating to this sickness on my You Tube channel on video feed and under Zombie playlist. I cannot express to you enough how deadly this vaccine truly is! Hosea 4:6
https://youtu.be/Th7rqI0ObXE Covid 19 and Mark of the beast......watch this video from Watchwoman before it is removed!
https://444prophecynews.com/covid-19-vaccinations-mean-death-esther-eagle/
https://444prophecynews.com/the-vaccine-and-the-zombie-effect-cryptic1/
holyspiritwind.net Jeff Byerly
I had a vision of my aunt taking vaccine and she turned into what we understand to be an alien like the demonic creatures you see in movies. (Alien vs. predator) Please be clear, I am not saying we were going to kill her before she changed! What I am saying is that in the event she changed into a full blown alien/demon, we would have had to kill her in self defense because she was NO LONGER HUMAN!! I was shown this vision similar to how they have to defend themselves on zombie and alien movies!!! This is no joke!!! I also include insight on 28 Weeks Later, Corona Zombies, Contagion, I Am Legend movies. Please understand that the Lord has shown me from taking this vaccine, you can turn into more than one type of creature. So far I have been shown that you can turn into a zombie and demon (alien from movie). I included picture on video. You Tube will not allow this video so I uploaded it here on Bitchute and Brighteon. Please follow this channel here and on YouTube. I will keep you updated. I have other zombie videos relating to this sickness on my You Tube channel on video feed and under Zombie playlist. I cannot express to you enough how deadly this vaccine truly is! Hosea 4:6
https://youtu.be/Th7rqI0ObXE Covid 19 and Mark of the beast......watch this video from Watchwoman before it is removed!
https://444prophecynews.com/covid-19-vaccinations-mean-death-esther-eagle/
https://444prophecynews.com/the-vaccine-and-the-zombie-effect-cryptic1/
holyspiritwind.net Jeff Byerly
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