Avoid Buckwheat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/04/22
65 views
channel image
InfoHealth News
Published 18 days ago |

#diabetes #health #drwallach


Air Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a compound found in buckwheat. This compound seems to damage the intestines much like gluten. Asserting people should avoid buckwheat in any form to prevent damage to the intestines.


Pearls of Wisdom


Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers


Shirlene has a friend recovering from breast cancer surgery and her doctors is pushing radiation.


Nancy is wheelchair bound and asks Doc if supplements can help her walk.


Sue has several family members dealing with various types of cancer.


Daylene has a friend who is dealing menstrual bleeding that is constant.

healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach

