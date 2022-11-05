Avoid Buckwheat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/04/22

Avoid Buckwheat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/04/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Friday, November 4, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a compound found in buckwheat. This compound seems to damage the intestines much like gluten. Asserting people should avoid buckwheat in any form to prevent damage to the intestines.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Shirlene has a friend recovering from breast cancer surgery and her doctors is pushing radiation.
Nancy is wheelchair bound and asks Doc if supplements can help her walk.
Sue has several family members dealing with various types of cancer.
Daylene has a friend who is dealing menstrual bleeding that is constant.
