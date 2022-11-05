Avoid Buckwheat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/04/22

Avoid Buckwheat Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/04/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#diabetes #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Air Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a compound found in buckwheat. This compound seems to damage the intestines much like gluten. Asserting people should avoid buckwheat in any form to prevent damage to the intestines.





Pearls of Wisdom





Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers





Shirlene has a friend recovering from breast cancer surgery and her doctors is pushing radiation.





Nancy is wheelchair bound and asks Doc if supplements can help her walk.





Sue has several family members dealing with various types of cancer.





Daylene has a friend who is dealing menstrual bleeding that is constant.