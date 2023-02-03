Create New Account
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 1/30/23 - Conversation on Speaking Truth with Kindness
Rise Up New Hampshire
Published 16 days ago |

Today we discuss how to speak truth while being kind to others who have not yet understood what is going on - especially when, for example, mutual decisions about hospitalized family members enter the equation. How are the internet and the media both helping and hindering these efforts? Regarding the public lies and fraud, should we expect/demand apologies from those in medicine, science and media? Should we offer an amnesty period or hold truth and reconciliation hearings?

Keywords
kindnesstruth and reconciliationnvc

