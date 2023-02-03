Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 1/30/23 - Conversation on Speaking Truth with Kindness

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Today we discuss how to speak truth while being kind to
others who have not yet understood what is going on - especially when, for
example, mutual decisions about hospitalized family members enter the equation.
How are the internet and the media both helping and hindering these efforts?
Regarding the public lies and fraud, should we expect/demand apologies from
those in medicine, science and media? Should we offer an amnesty period or hold
truth and reconciliation hearings?