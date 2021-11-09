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"Money Down The Drain" - Dollar Devaluation & Global Money Crash
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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192 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Prophetic dream of a coming economic downturn and dollar devaluation in the USA. Fall of the USD has terrible, negative impact on the whole world and hits those who are already poor the hardest. God reveals a relentless (desperate) campaign to maintain citizens confidence, all to no avail. Poverty comes like an iron fist and America goes into decline. These are the days we need to seek God to be preserved in economic woes.

These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us take heed and be mindful of such economic downturn in the future. Prepare the way of the Lord.

Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/

Other prophecies referenced in this video:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/the-leaders-of-babylon-january-9-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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