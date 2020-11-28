REPORT 212 | OLE DAMMEGARD REPORTS TARGETED ATTACK, AVERTS MAJOR CATASTROPHE IN STOCKHOLM

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Ole Dammegard, famed false-flag debunker, truthseeker, and researcher discusses his thinking on awakening others, raising awareness with truth, doing what one is drawn to doing in the quest to inform the world and move human consciousness forward, and shares two recent experiences of note: meeting Dr. Dolores Cahill and being in a car with her when it was attacked on the roadway in Stockholm, and piecing together a patchwork of clues to alert friends with media networks in Sweden about impending terror attacks (the false flag, state sponsored kind) and being able to avert major catastrophe in Sweden.