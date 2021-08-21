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Protesters March Through Waikiki - No Vax Mandate!
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90 views • August 21, 2021
On August 19, 2021 protesters marched through Waikiki with police escort. They bullhorned a message of freedom to choose whether you want to take a covid vaccine or not.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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