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Αχέντ Ταμίμι: Δεν υπάρχει δικαιοσύνη όταν είσαι υπό κατοχή!
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18 views • December 02, 2020
Με χαμόγελο, αισιοδοξία και περηφάνια άκουσε η Αχέντ Ταμίμι την καταδικαστική απόφαση του Ισραηλινού στρατοδικείου: 8 μήνες φυλάκιση και πρόστιμο 5.000 σέκελ (περίπου 1.500 δολάρια). Η απόφαση αυτή πάρθηκε μετά από συμβιβασμό που πέτυχε η υπεράσπιση της Αχέντ, η οποία δήλωσε ένοχη για το χαστούκι στον Ισραηλινό στρατιώτη και την ανάρτηση του βίντεο και απαλλάχτηκε από τις υπόλοιπες κατηγορίες (επίθεση με πέτρες και κάποιες ακόμα επιθέσεις). Η Αχέντ έχει ήδη εκτίσει το μισό της ποινής και θα παραμείνει στη φυλακή άλλους 4 μήνες.
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