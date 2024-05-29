Create New Account
Yemeni Forces published the Video of AD Engaging the Strike that Grounded the US "Reaper" Drone today - $30M
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Yemeni Forces published the video of AD engaging the US.

It's the 3rd this month alone. The 6th since this began.

Here's the video from today that I posted, of a closeup of the Reaper.

https://www.brighteon.com/802c2df1-cd36-42e4-8bdc-27fb1fa82f72

Also adding more Yemen info today:

Houthis add new anti-ship ballistic missile to arsenal

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Yemen’s Houthis have obtained the necessary technology to produce Qadr missiles, Iran’s first homegrown naval ballistic missile. The weapon has a range of 1,600 - 1,900 km.


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

