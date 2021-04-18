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HOW DO YOU CARRY AN EXTRA MAGAZINE FOR YOUR EDC // Extra Carry Review
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30 views • April 18, 2021
Looking for ways to conceal carry your magazine with your EDC? The Extra Carry just might be your solution! The Extra Carry allows you to conceal a spare magazine in your pocket. There are several sizes to choose from and even a universal 9mm pouch.
Personally, I can tell you that pocket carrying an extra mag can be a pain. Lint and dirt get into your mag not to mention retrieving the mag from your pocket is tough.
#EDC #holster #magazine #pocketcarry #extracarry
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Extra Carry mag pouch overview - 0:11
The Extra Carry use - 1:09
The Extra Carry Universal - 2:50
The Extra Carry experience - 5:16
The Extra Carry score - 9:38
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Credits
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Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Personally, I can tell you that pocket carrying an extra mag can be a pain. Lint and dirt get into your mag not to mention retrieving the mag from your pocket is tough.
#EDC #holster #magazine #pocketcarry #extracarry
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Extra Carry mag pouch overview - 0:11
The Extra Carry use - 1:09
The Extra Carry Universal - 2:50
The Extra Carry experience - 5:16
The Extra Carry score - 9:38
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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