HOW DO YOU CARRY AN EXTRA MAGAZINE FOR YOUR EDC // Extra Carry Review

Looking for ways to conceal carry your magazine with your EDC? The Extra Carry just might be your solution! The Extra Carry allows you to conceal a spare magazine in your pocket. There are several sizes to choose from and even a universal 9mm pouch.Personally, I can tell you that pocket carrying an extra mag can be a pain. Lint and dirt get into your mag not to mention retrieving the mag from your pocket is tough.#EDC #holster #magazine #pocketcarry #extracarryVideo Index:Intro - 0:00The Extra Carry mag pouch overview - 0:11The Extra Carry use - 1:09The Extra Carry Universal - 2:50The Extra Carry experience - 5:16The Extra Carry score - 9:38-------Social MediaWebsiteInstagramFacebook--------------Gear that I runComputerStudioCamera and MicMy 3d Printer setup--------------CreditsThe Rogue Banshee Original ContentCredit: Jason Schaller-------The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.