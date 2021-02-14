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** GINA CARANO FIRED BY DISNEY FOR POSTS DEFENDING CONSERVATIVES ** - Tucker Carlson – 11/Feb/2021
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100 views • February 14, 2021
** ACTRESS COMPARED CURRENT POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT TO NAZI GERMANY
** Instagram Post - Gina Carano: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi but by their neighbors, even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
** Katrina Haydon: “Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor. This is not uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering.”
**GEORGE SOROS IS NO EXPERT ON NATIONAL SECURITY
** BIDEN STATE DEPT. HOSTS A DISCUSSION ON “RACISM BEING A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT”
** EVENT HELD ON CHIN-MONITORED SITE
** Instagram Post - Gina Carano: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi but by their neighbors, even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
** Katrina Haydon: “Gina Carano’s post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor. This is not uncontroversially true but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor. That idea is not a call to empty niceness. It’s how you prevent suffering.”
**GEORGE SOROS IS NO EXPERT ON NATIONAL SECURITY
** BIDEN STATE DEPT. HOSTS A DISCUSSION ON “RACISM BEING A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT”
** EVENT HELD ON CHIN-MONITORED SITE
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