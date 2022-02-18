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Making an Array Modifier Place Objects in a Circle with Blender 3.0
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10 views • February 18, 2022
In this video, we explore how to use an Array Modifier to copy objects in a circle with Blender 3.0
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:16 Bringing an object into a scene from Asset Library
1:02 Adjusting object's (train) pivot
1:29 Creating an Empty
1:55 Creating and Setting up an Array Modifier
2:39 Calculating an angel of Array rotation.
Please like and subscribe.
You can download the Toy Train file from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/kjorj
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:16 Bringing an object into a scene from Asset Library
1:02 Adjusting object's (train) pivot
1:29 Creating an Empty
1:55 Creating and Setting up an Array Modifier
2:39 Calculating an angel of Array rotation.
Please like and subscribe.
You can download the Toy Train file from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/kjorj
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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