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Anomalous Fire Investigations with Shane Buell (MYT 010)
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The Maui Fire Mystery: Natural Wildfires or Something Else?
The fires that destroyed Lahaina shocked the world. But some investigators say the official explanation doesn’t tell the full story.
In this episode of Made Ya Think, we explore unusual fire damage patterns reported in Maui, Paradise, and other wildfire events — including melted materials, unexplained ignition points, and other anomalies that have sparked debate online.
We also discuss:
🔥 Wildfire behavior vs. reported anomalies
🔥 Why some people question the climate narrative
🔥 Insurance, land redevelopment, and disaster economics
🔥 The controversial “directed energy” hypothesis
🔥 What individuals and communities can actually do to become more resilient
Whether you agree or disagree with the theories discussed, the goal is simple:
Ask better questions. Think critically.
Because the world becomes clearer when we challenge assumptions.
Full Show Notes with Sources:
https://madeyathink.com/anomalous-fire-investigations-with-shane-buell-myt-010/
The fires that destroyed Lahaina shocked the world. But some investigators say the official explanation doesn’t tell the full story.
In this episode of Made Ya Think, we explore unusual fire damage patterns reported in Maui, Paradise, and other wildfire events — including melted materials, unexplained ignition points, and other anomalies that have sparked debate online.
We also discuss:
🔥 Wildfire behavior vs. reported anomalies
🔥 Why some people question the climate narrative
🔥 Insurance, land redevelopment, and disaster economics
🔥 The controversial “directed energy” hypothesis
🔥 What individuals and communities can actually do to become more resilient
Whether you agree or disagree with the theories discussed, the goal is simple:
Ask better questions. Think critically.
Because the world becomes clearer when we challenge assumptions.
Full Show Notes with Sources:
https://madeyathink.com/anomalous-fire-investigations-with-shane-buell-myt-010/
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