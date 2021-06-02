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Secrets of the Tulsa Massacre Revealed 100 Years Later
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153 views • June 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the divide and conquer tactics being used to stoke race war as Biden rips open old wounds to promote Tulsa Massacre memorials.
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