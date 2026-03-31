💢 Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, warns against a US ground invasion of Iran.

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On Kharg Island: "Your initial assault is gonna be mighty thin... a mass drop of the 82nd — that's pretty sporty."
On Iran: "They are a highly intelligent, highly skilled warfighting nation. It would not be the pushover you saw with the Iraqi army."
On FPV drones: Iran has implemented them down to squad level, the same drones destroying Israeli tanks in Lebanon right now.
Source @New Resistance
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