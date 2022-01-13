© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΠΟΔΗΛΑΤΗΣ ΠΕΦΤΕΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΣ (ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΛΜΟΣ 5G)
Follow
8
Share
Report
555 views • January 13, 2022
Η στρέβλωση της εικόνας απ'την κάμερα, (που δείχνει τον ηλεκτρομαγνητικό παλμό του 5G) φαίνεται ξεκάθαρα στην κολώνα δίπλα του
CREDITS @ORWELLITO https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345920#p345920
CREDITS @ORWELLITO https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345920#p345920
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.