Fmr DNI John Ratcliffe: Evidence Is Overwhelming That COVID Came From Wuhan lab

Fmr DNI: Evidence Is Overwhelming That COVID Came From Wuhan lab





John Ratcliffe: "everyday that passes makes it less likely that there's anything that will ever tie this to nature. Whereas on the other side of the ledger, it's overwhelming when you look at Chinese actions... lab leak was the origin for this pandemic."





https://rumble.com/v2j0t96-fmr-dni-evidence-is-overwhelming-that-covid-came-from-wuhan-lab.html