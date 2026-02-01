BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #119 - Why Your Pain Won’t Go Away — And the Stretching Method Doctors Ignore | Diane Cherico
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
33 views • 1 day ago

Most people living with chronic pain have tried everything.


Medications.

Injections.

Physical therapy.

Endless appointments, with little to no lasting relief.


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we uncover why your pain won’t go away and the simple stretching method doctors rarely talk about that’s been quietly restoring mobility and eliminating pain for decades.


My guest is Diane Cherico, founder of Get The Knots Out, Licensed Massage Therapist, Medical Massage Practitioner, and author of Stretch Your Pain Away in 10 Minutes a Day.


Diane shares her personal journey from debilitating migraines and sciatica, pain so intense she felt like giving up, to becoming more flexible than she was as a child. Through Active Isolated Stretching (AIS), she healed herself, helped her mother regain mobility and vitality into her 80s, and has guided thousands of clients toward pain-free living without drugs or surgery.


In this conversation, we explore:


🔹 Why traditional stretching and strengthening often make pain worse

🔹 The hidden reason muscles stay tight and painful for years

🔹 How AIS works differently from conventional stretching

🔹 Why movement is often a better solution than medication

🔹 How to restore mobility, flexibility, and freedom at any age

🔹 The connection between chronic pain, trauma, and the nervous system

🔹 How conscious movement can support longevity and overall well-being


This episode is not theory for theory’s sake, it’s a challenge to how we understand the body, the mind, and our place in an interconnected universe.


If you’re interested in consciousness science, frequency medicine, quantum biology, and the future of humanity, this conversation will expand how you think about what it truly means to be human.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Diane via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.gettheknotsout.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/gettheknotsoutmassagetherapy/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/diane-cherico-20b439212/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbYhQAvn5AFH7QtglUf2Z4w


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


👉🏽 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more conversations on health, consciousness, movement, and human potential.


👉🏽 If this episode resonates, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who needs relief.

Keywords
mindbodyconnectionhealthyagingchronicpainreliefactiveisolatedstretchingstretchingforpainbackpainreliefsciaticareliefnaturalpainreliefmobilitytrainingpainfreelivingconsciousmovementlongevityhealth
