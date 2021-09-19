End of the World as We Know It - NWO

Something wicked this way comes. The NWO has been officially initiated by the most evil persons on the planet. The NWO is not being created for the people of this world, it's being created for the very few select (world elitist), for themselves and themselves only. It's a plan for depopulation of the masses, and a full control of those who are permitted to remain - not many. This is proof that Satan, that vile and treacherous devil's power is now increasing exponentially, for he knows his time runs short.



Based on the signs and times, we know as Christians that Jesus Christ will return very soon in the near future. The signs we can see, but the day and the hours, only God the Father knows. But for the Lord's sake, because He LOVES you, no matter if it's in 10 years, 5 years, 1 year, a month or just days or hours away! BE READY! For the time draws near.