2020 Looking Glass and the Bracing for Transition

Jul 19, 2020
In this segment, Lauda discusses the current major moves by the elite players, shares insights with a more urgent call to preparation and more..
Ultimately we do not require funds or money in what we are creating in the new Meta-Verses for everything we ARE has no bearing in a world with such chains, limitations and elite exceptions through dual systems of imprisonment, however until the splitting of the cells is complete the duality system will generate both polarities one for expansion, evolution and preparation for life in an un-inverted Verse the other on the opposite side of the the Meta spectrum to play out what it created in the inverted form.
I'm putting it out there for people to get to your safest location and do your due diligence to prepare as there is an imminent catastrophe that will 'hit'. The government is hiding what they know is imminent and they are exploiting the situation to set everything up world wide. They know that the catastrophes that are coming are close but they do not have the exact 'time date' however they know! They have quantum scientific data so this was the best way to 'control' the world utilizing a 'virus', thus putting everything in place worldwide. They know what is coming!
There may be also a 'real' biological weapon released to coincide with this all. What comes will come swiftly and it will be the beginning of woes. Please try and prepare for the worst but live your life to the fullest. This is only the beginning and many splendors are also going to manifest!
Whatever this 'virus' is ...and is being purported to be it's an agent/biological slow weapon which is designed to compromise the system ......its not effective at first but is meant to compromise the the immune system over time. It's a weapon not a virus per se and a part of their agenda. I feel they will unleash a real pandemic and it will have to do with the vaccine.
They are masters of DNA and they know how to create bio weapons that target specific genomes, DNA's and target points. The mutation is a free for all.......they will take advantage of it all and are. I believe most of our DNA is not engaging ....the people affected would have been affected with any flu or cold strains due to their already compromised states. Prime DNA is not meant to be targeted but perhaps augmented.
For those that require something to aid hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) might be good to try.
Stay in Heart and Spirit and most of all LOVE~
DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection.
The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds, pockets and times in timelessness.
Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon
