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Never Forget...What This Lying Son of a Bitch Said
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76 views • September 11, 2020
In the spirit of 9/11 truth, here is a 17 year old clip of former President of U.S. Inc. George W Bush lying through his teeth, stuttering, and making lame excuses for his evil actions . Apologies for the poor quality.
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